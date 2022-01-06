Barros denounces a hit with Renato Gaúcho’s starting midfielder at Grêmio and causes an uproar in Palmeiras fans

This Wednesday (5), Anderson Barros gave a press conference about the movements of Palmeiras in the soccer market and surprised everyone by the clarity in one point, the hiring of a defensive midfielder. Although he was not assertive about the expected shirt 9, Verdão’s football director even gave the name of the player who is about to arrive at the Academy.

“There is a plan that has been carried out, since the athletes left at the beginning of the season. For example, Danilo Barbosa is no longer in the plans. And today we have another player arriving, which is Jaílson Cerqueira.”, stated Barros, that actually got the player’s last name wrong, the midfielder is called Jaílson Siqueira.

Jaílson has been out of action for about a year and to be released, he called the Dalian Pro, from China, at FIFA, the steering wheel had been unpaid for four months. The defensive midfielder took the field for the last time in November 2020. The player has in his curriculum the conquest of a Libertadores, playing for Grêmio, in 2017.

Created from the base of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, Jaílson has been with Fernebahçe, from Turkey between 2018 and 2020, before moving to China. At the beginning of 2021, the steering wheel came to be in the plans of Grêmio and São Paulo, but the situation did not evolve due to the imbroglio with the Chinese. The trend now is to stay out of Brazil. The information is from Globoesporte.com.