BBB22: Another famous one that was highly considered in the lists for the Camarote reveals that she won’t participate; come and see!

It won’t be this time! At least that’s what Aline Campos guarantees… With the BBB22 approaching, the lists of influencers speculated to participate in the global reality show are huge, and the dancer was appearing in many of them. This Wednesday (5), however, the girl decided to deny the rumors.

On her Instagram, the actress posted a few clicks to confirm that she was a little off social media, but not for the reasons people imagined: “Sumi, but that’s not what you’re talking about… It’s just that I arrived in Noronha! And the internet here is non-existent (ps: I’m not going to the BBB)“, she wrote.

In other words, Aline is in Fernando de Noronha and, according to her, will not be one of the confined areas of the attraction… Can we believe it?! kkkkk In the images, the muse posed among some trees, wearing a blue tie dye set.

The dancer was not the first celebrity to deny her visit to the 22nd edition of the BBB. Influencer Álvaro Xaro also ruled out his participation in the reality show, saying he would go with his heart open, but that this is not his dream and that it won’t happen this time. MC Loma, on the other hand, said he was sad, as he would very much like to participate, but assured that he was not one of the names invited to the “Camarote” of the edition.

The volleyball player Douglas Souza, one of the most cited among those speculated for the reality, denied that he had been invited or even considered joining the BBB. For now, it remains for us to imagine which will be the famous ones that will give us a lot of entertainment from the 17th of January onwards. Help there, Boninho!