‘BBB22’: Paulo Vieira will lead an unprecedented picture of ‘Big Therapy’; reality premieres on January 17 | TV and Series

Before the long-awaited list of participants of “BBB22”, a name is already confirmed for the new edition of the reality show: Paulo Vieira.

The comedian will be responsible for commanding the unprecedented painting “Big Therapy”, in which he will ‘analyze’, in an unconventional way, the behavior of those confined, try to help the audience understand the pre-wall tension and give advice about life post-BBB for participants who leave the game.

Tadeu Schmidt will present the “BBB22”

“I’m going to speak what people at home think and never thought they’d hear on television. The public can expect me to have a lot of fun, above all. That’s how I try to do my job and I like it,” he says the comedian, who adds that the painting is a big joke on speculations about what goes on in the brothers and sisters’ heads.

Paulo says he loves the reality show and reveals that his father has already signed up to participate in the program.

“I grew up with ‘Big Brother Brasil’. I’m 29 years old and have watched since I was a kid. My family loves BBB. My dad is absolutely addicted, he signs up every year. So, I experienced this a lot, making registration, recording the tape and sending it. I know not only the experience as a spectator, but also the experience of seeing people trying to join the show. I love the BBB and I’m very happy to be a part,” he celebrates.

“It’s the dream job because you get paid to watch ‘BBB’. Most people have to lie to their boss who’s working while they’re getting information, talking and watching the show. It’s my job, I’ll earn it for you that,” he jokes.