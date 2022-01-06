Bellintani announces end of transition team at Bahia: “Only one group under Guto’s command” | bahia

In a press conference granted this Wednesday, at CT Evaristo de Macedo, Guilherme Bellintani announced the end of the transition team at Bahia. According to the president of Tricolor, the measure is part of the financial readjustment after the downgrade to Series B.

1 de 1 Under-23 cast at CT Evaristo de Macedo — Photo: Divulgation/Rafael Machado/EC Bahia Under-23 cast at CT Evaristo de Macedo — Photo: Divulgation/Rafael Machado/EC Bahia

“With the reduction in the number of competitions, our decision is not to work with two different teams anymore. We chose to unify the under-23 project with the main one”, stated Bellintani.

– Our under-23 coach, Bruno Lopes, is now a regular assistant at the house. A position that was previously occupied by Cláudio Prates and was vacant – completed the manager.

The idea, also according to Bellintani, is to unify the squads at the beginning of the season so that, starting in February, there will be just one group that will work under the command of coach Guto Ferreira.

Thus, the transition team, still led by Portuguese Bruno Lopes, will play the first two rounds of the Bahia 2022 Championship, against Bahia de Feira and Unirb.

In the meantime, Guto Ferreira will lead the main team in matches for the Copa do Nordeste, against Sampaio Corrêa and Campinense. After this period, part of the under-23 players will join the main squad.

– The first games of Baiano will be led by Bruno, the team that goes to the field will be mostly part of the transition project. Let’s start Baiano with the transition team because they have been training since the beginning of December – explained the president of Bahia.