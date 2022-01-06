Bellintani talks about Rossi and indicates a legal issue; understand the case



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

After Rossi’s announcement that he was leaving, the crowd was finally able to learn the official version of Esporte Clube Bahia Bahia on the matter through President Guilherme Bellintani.

During the press conference held at CT, the president tricolor spoke openly about the striker who said goodbye to the club at the end of December.

Initially, it became public that the player had activated a clause that would automatically renew his contract with Bahia. However, in a statement to the press, the athlete’s businesswoman said that nothing was signed.

On this point, Guilherme Bellintani stated that, in fact, there was an automatic renewal clause, but that the athlete himself notified the club that he did not want to stay.

“Rossi had an automatic renewal clause in his contract and informed the club that he no longer wished to join the club in 2022. We are evaluating this situation from a legal point of view.”

However, he did not detail what would be the club’s claim to continue moving legally about the contract of the player who no longer has a formal relationship.

Following the response, Bellintani, without ‘talking around’, and without specifically mentioning Rossi’s name, stated that only those who really want to be at the club will stay at Bahia.

“(…) But one thing we can say is that we will only have in the club in 2022 the athlete who wants to be. For us, there is a situation that is non-negotiable for the cast. The cast will consist of different characteristics, personalities, potentials and ages, but what needs to unite this group of players is the will to be here. Only those who want to be here will be here, regardless of economic or contractual issues. We have to have a cast with very different and complementary characteristics to compete in a super difficult championship, which is the Series B, and we understand that the different characteristics will result from the union in favor of Bahia with athletes who want to be here” .

Asked again about the subject, in the continuation of the press conference, Bellintani explained in more detail that despite being an automatic renewal, the clause is only activated when at least one of the parties informs that they want to activate it.

“We had an automatic renewal option, which was provided for in the contract. This contract automatically renews if certain goals are reached, which were achieved. As soon as there is interest in renewal by one of the parties, it is automatic for both. If the two demonstrate that they have no interest in renewing, this contract is not renewed and the player is no longer part of the club, even without a contract. There is no contract with him today. What exists is an automatic renewal clause that did not happen at that time”.

Finally, Bellintani reaffirmed that not only the legal factor has weight in the decision, but mainly the desire to be at Bahia.

“We are evaluating this legally, but, I repeat, I did not just speak legally, but also from the soul level. We must demand that whoever enters the field wants to enter the field wearing the Bahia shirt. This will be decisive. This is above any economic, legal, contractual issue, whatever. This is determining for us”.

“Today there is no contract in force between Bahia and Rossi”, he added.

Journalist claims that imbroglio is due to divergence in automatic renewal

According to Darino Sena, a commentator at Rádio Sociedade FM, there is disagreement over whether or not the goal was reached by the player during the 2021 season.

From the point of view of forward Rossi, the goal of participating in 60% of the matches was not reached because the Bahia Championship games must be included in the calculation.

Bahia, on the other hand, understands that Baiano should be left out of the calculation for not having been played by the main cast in 2021.

Rossi played 43 games for Bahia in 2021, representing 58.9% of the total of 73 games played by the squad in official competitions in the season, including the Bahia Championship.

If the calculation does not include the State, as Bahia understands it should be, the athlete will have participation in 69.3% of the 62 matches played by the main squad in the Northeast Cup, Brazil Cup, South America and Serie A.