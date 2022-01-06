Biden Calls Trump a Loser, Liar and Threat to Democracy on 1-Year Anniversary of Attack on US Capitol | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, called his predecessor, Donald Trump, a “loser” and a “liar” on Thursday and accused him of posing a continuing threat to democracy, in a speech on the one-year anniversary of the violent attack on the Capitol.

Soon after the speech, Trump responded to Biden’s speech and released a statement in which he accuses the US president of “trying to further divide America” ​​and says that “all this political theater is just a distraction from the fact that Biden has failed completely Is totally”.

“To say the obvious, a year ago, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked. Our constitution faced its greatest threat,” Biden began in his speech. “we the people hold on and prevail”.

Invasion of the US Capitol completes one year

The American president reaffirmed that there is no evidence that the election results were inaccurate and that Trump “lost by more than 7 million votes”. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Biden, who at no time uttered Trump’s name and called him “a defeated former president,” said the then occupant of the White House “didn’t do anything for hours while the Capitol was under siege.”

The one-year speech of the Capitol Invasion marks a sharp escalation in the US President’s strategy towards the riots, of blaming Trump directly for its role in the unprecedented attack on American democracy.

Biden warned that the damage caused by Trump before the invasion — in an enraged speech in which he falsely claimed that his defeat was the result of widespread fraud — continues. He also said that the lies that led to the anger and madness of the attack are not over.

“Are we going to be a country that allows party electoral authorities to reverse the desire legally expressed by the people? Will we be a country that does not live in the light of truth, but in the shadows of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of country. front is to recognize the truth and live with it,” said Biden.

2 of 2 US President Joe Biden addresses the Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill during the first anniversary ceremony of the January 6, 2021 attack on Congressional Headquarters by supporters of former President Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 6, 2022 — Photo: Drew Angerer/Pool via Reuters

The American president called the people who entered the Congress building as invaders, who violated the place with flags that symbolized the causes for destroying the United States. “Not even during the civil war did that happen. But it happened here in 2021″.

Biden listed the acts the intruders had done: smashing windows, kicking doors, throwing fire extinguishers at police officers, trampling agents, and defecating in hallways. “We saw it with our own eyes, they threatened the life of the President of the Chamber, they wanted to hang the Vice President of the United States.”

He then began to criticize Trump. “The former president, sitting in a dining room watching everything on TV, did nothing for hours.”

“The former president created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 elections. He did it because he values ​​power more than principle, he prioritizes his interests over US interests,” Biden said. “He doesn’t accept that he lost.”

lies told by Trump

Biden says there are three lies that were told by his predecessor:

Election day was not the will of the Americans, but invasion day; The results of the 2020 elections were unreliable; Whoever broke into the Congress building were patriots.

“The former president’s supporters are trying to rewrite history. They want to turn election day into an insurrection — and that what happened here on the 6th as the true expression of the people,” Biden said. “The 2020 election was the greatest demonstration of democracy in this country’s history.”

Election and right to vote

He then criticized state laws that make it difficult to vote. According to Biden, this is a reflection of the 2020 defeat — Republicans should retrain themselves, look for new ideas, but instead are simply trying to make the vote difficult.

In defending the election results, he stated that voting was maintained in all legal instances, state and national. Biden drew attention to a fact: the ballot papers have space for different themes, but only the votes for president were criticized.

“The former president was in doubt that he would win and he built this lie for months. It wasn’t based on facts. He wanted an excuse to cover up the truth. He’s not an ex-president, he’s a defeated ex-president. There is no proof that the results were wrong.”

Finally, Biden said the invaders were unpatriotic.

“Those who invaded this capital and those who instigated and incited, and those who called them to do so held a knife to the throat of the US and American democracy. They didn’t come here for patriotism.”

Criticism of China and Russia

The American president then criticized China and Russia. He said that in these two countries, leaders “are betting that the days of democracy are numbered.” “They are betting that we in the US will become more like them. That the US will be a place for autocrats.”

Biden refuted that idea and said that, in the United States, power is transferred peacefully, without weapons, and that “all are created equal”.

