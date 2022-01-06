Biden Raises Tone and Blame Trump for ‘Responsibility’ in Capitol Invasion | World

Biden’s decision to use the year-long speech of the Capitol invasion to blame Trump and his Republican allies directly for their role in this unprecedented attack on American democracy marks a sharp escalation in the president’s strategy toward the riots.

During his first year in office, Biden has chosen to ignore Trump, who still refuses to admit defeat in the 2020 presidential election and continues to pervade conspiracy theories among his millions of followers, saying he was the real winner despite have lost by more than seven million votes.

Invasion of the Capitol by Trump’s followers still divides Republicans

1 of 3 Donald Trump in speech hours before the Capitol Invasion on January 6, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/JN Donald Trump in speech hours before the Capitol Invasion on January 6, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/JN

But in a speech on Capitol Hill, where exactly a year ago a crowd of Trump’s followers moved to try to stop Biden’s certification of electoral victory, the US president will firmly announce the responsibility of his predecessor, he said on Wednesday. press secretary, Jen Psaki.

“President Biden has been clear about the threat the former president poses to American democracy,” he insisted.

Biden “sees Jan. 6 as a tragic culmination of what four years of Trump’s presidency has done to this country,” he said. He “will forcefully denounce the lie propagated by the former president,” who says, without providing evidence, that he won at the ballot box.

Until now the government, including Biden himself, used to avoid naming Trump, referring to him as “the other guy” or “the guy from before”.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, who took office after the attack, testified Wednesday before a Senate committee.

“January 6 shed light on very important operational failures,” Manger acknowledged, according to the written version of his testimony, published by the Senate. “We have to solve these problems, and that’s what we’re doing,” he added.

According to a survey published on Wednesday by the Axios website, around 57% of Americans believe that what happened on January 6, 2021 could be repeated in the coming years.

2 of 3 US Congressional Facade on Capitol Invasion Day, January 6, 2021 — Photo: Jim Bourg/Reuters/Archive US Congressional Facade on Capitol Invasion Day, January 6, 2021 — Photo: Jim Bourg/Reuters/Archive

The poll confirms just how divided the United States remains a year after the incredible images of clashes and Trump supporters strolling the Capitol.

According to the poll, only 55% of Americans believe Biden was the legitimate winner of the last election.

“January 6th was not the irrational and spontaneous action of a violent mob. It was an attempt to violently reverse the outcome of a free and fair election. Let’s not be fooled, the reasons that provoked January 6th still exist.” Democrats leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said today.

“If we do not address the roots of this violence, this insurrection will not remain an aberration, but it will become the rule,” warned the senator.

Former President Trump finally decided to cancel the press conference that was scheduled for this Thursday in Florida, considered a provocation by Democrats and which would put the Republicans in a tight skirt.

However, the magnate did not soften his speech at all. In a statement published on Tuesday (4), Trump again called the presidential election “fraud”, but without providing evidence. “The crime of the century,” he wrote of the elections.

Although Trump resigned from the protagonism on the anniversary of the invasion, he will pick up the topic at a rally scheduled in Arizona on January 15th.

3 of 3 Photo of January 6, 2021, US Capitol Invasion Day, shows police officers talking to supporters of then US President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley (right), outside the Senate floor — Photo : Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo from January 6, 2021, day of the US Capitol invasion, shows police officers conversing with supporters of then US President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley (right), outside the Senate floor — Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

This statement is just the most incendiary element of an attack speech against Biden in every aspect, from its migration policy to how to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which appears to be a gamble – not yet declared – to recover the power in 2024.

For their part, Republicans, over whom the former president continues to have a lot of influence, seem to prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

In a message dated Jan. 2, Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, who forms the United States Congress along with the Senate, wrote that “the actions of that day [6 de janeiro] were illegal”.

The Republican, however, also criticized the Democrats, who – according to him – are using what happened that day “as a partisan weapon to divide the country”.