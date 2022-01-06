Biro stands out in an important foundation in Corinthians’ victory in the Copinha

Corinthians debuted with the right foot in Copinha, after beating Resende by 2-1, this Tuesday. Even leaving the bench, the name most praised by Fiel after the match was Guilherme Biro, who assisted Matheus Araújo in the winning goal, in stoppage time.

In addition to the decisive participation in the game, another number by Guilherme Biro drew attention during the match. The shirt 20 of Timão ended the match having missed only one pass. Of the 12 who tried during the game, 11 got it right, totaling 92% of success in passes. The numbers were collected by the platform InStat.

Among the 12 decisive passes he tried, two of them generated Corinthians submissions. In the first, he left Rodrigo Varanda in front of the goal, but the attacker hit the crossbar. In the final minutes, Matheus Araújo took advantage of Guilherme Biro’s assistance and submitted from the corner, with no chance for the goalkeeper of Resende.

Guilherme Biro was a key player for Corinthians in the campaign for the Paulista U-17 title last December. In the last six games for Corinthians, in the U-17 and U-20, he accumulated six assists for goals from Alvinegro.

Even leaving the bench, Guilherme Biro drew the attention of Corinthians fans, who gave him the highest score among the players who were on the field. The midfielder was ahead of competitors Keven and Matheus Araújo, second and third placed in the poll, respectively.

