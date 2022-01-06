Bitcoin drops after US Central Bank announcement, understand

Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies in the market began to fall this Wednesday (5th) minutes after the Federal Reserve (Fed) revealed that the US authorities were discussing whether they should start to shrink the balance sheet of US$ 8.3 trillion of the US central bank.

Bitcoin dropped more than $3,000 after the minutes were released at 4:00 pm. This contributed to the cryptocurrency’s drop of about 6% over the past 24 hours, which now trades in the $43,400 range.

According to the report, published after the Federal Reserve’s closed meeting, the US officials are considering the possibility of an interest rate hike earlier than previously assumed.

“Participants noted that taking into account their individual projections regarding the economy, the labor market and inflation, it can be justified to raise the rate earlier and at a faster pace”, says the document.

falling bitcoin

Fueled by monetary incentives, Bitcoin and other markets have boomed in the past year, and the changing situation remains one of traders’ top fears.

Tech stocks also tumbled after the report was released.

“Some participants felt that a significant reduction in balance sheets could be justified in the normalization process, especially in light of excess liquidity in financial markets.” says the report.

US central bank officials have indicated that inflation readings and tight working conditions may justify an interest rate hike “sooner or at a faster pace than anticipated.”

And?

The minutes, from the Dec. 14-15 meeting of the bank’s monetary policy committee, indicated that the Fed may begin to reduce its balance sheet by $8.8 trillion. “coming soon”, after increasing your federal funds referral rate.

The fall of Bitcoin is a sign that some Investors see it more as a tech stock than an inflation-fighting store of value — or digital gold, as its proponents argue.

Higher interest rates are designed to keep inflation from rising further. A side effect, however, is that they tend to target speculative assets such as bitcoin as investors choose investments “safer“.

The technology is hit hard as investors shift to commodities, energy and other markets that could do better in an inflationary climate.

So, while many novice investors sell their bitcoins, the more experienced ones who understand the fundamentals of digital currency take advantage of the moment to accumulate more and more cryptocurrency.