Blackberry Terminates Services for Its Smartphone Line

Devices manufactured by the company may have problems; decision marks the end of an era

Daniel Slim / AFP BlackBerry cell phones were known for their physical keyboard



THE BlackBerry Ended on Tuesday, 4, the support services for their older cell phones, which have BlackBerry’s own operating system. The situation marks the end of an era, as cell phones manufactured by the company, which had a small physical keyboard, were some of the first to send e-mails and instant messages. According to the company, devices with BlackBerry 7.1 systems (OS and earlier),

BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry PlayBook (OS 2.1 and earlier) “will not function reliably” to access the internet, make calls (including emergency calls) and send SMS.

After the success of the first generations of smartphones, BlackBerry lost ground with the arrival of iPhones with touch screen and for Android devices. Thus, the company decided to focus on the security software market and announced in 2021 that it would no longer support the older phones of the lines it produced, which took place in early 2022. In a statement, the company advised users to enter contact your telephone operators for more information on how to migrate to a new cell phone. With the closing of the systems, the company will concentrate efforts in another area. BlackBerry phones with an Android system will not be impacted by the end of support.