Blizzard interrupts traffic on major road south of Washington – Mixes

Thousands of drivers stand on the snow-covered road.

US Senator Tim Kaine’s routine commute from his Virginia home to Washington on Monday turned into a 27-hour ordeal. A blizzard disrupted traffic on a major thoroughfare south of the nation’s capital, leaving him and thousands of motorists without food and water in the freezing cold.

Interstate 95 – one of the busiest thoroughfares on the East Coast – was closed for hours in both directions near Fredricksburg, about 89 kilometers (km) south of Washington, after the region was covered by up to a foot of snow, reported the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic on the 76km section of I-95 stopped at around 8pm on Monday (local time) and did not move again until late on Tuesday.

During the night and well after dawn, hundreds of trucks and other vehicles filled the congested road, while drivers grew increasingly desperate about the situation and irritated by what appeared to be a slow response from the authorities.

Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice-presidential candidate, was one of the drivers stuck on the road. The senator arrived in Washington 27 hours after leaving Richmond, his communications director said. Kaine told CNN that he has not eaten or drunk anything since leaving on Monday.

State and local emergency teams worked throughout the morning and afternoon to clear felled trees, help troubled vehicles and redirect drivers, Gov. Ralph Northam said yesterday.

Northam and the Virginia Department of Transportation were heavily criticized for not calling the National Guard. As reported by Agência Brasil, some have asked President Joe Biden to mobilize federal resources to rescue imprisoned drivers and reopen the highway.

