Blockchain Company Announces Dividend Payout on Bitcoin; stocks soar 50%

BTCS, a company focused on blockchain technology, announced this Wednesday (5) that it will be the first company listed on the US Nasdaq stock exchange to pay dividends in Bitcoin (BTC), which it named “Bividend”.

In addition, the company has published a new investor presentation with information on the progress of its business and plans for the future, as well as a projected scenario that could boost BTCS in 2022.

With the news, the company’s shares opened this Wednesday’s trading session with a sharp rise on the New York Stock Exchange and at 1:00 pm (Eastern time) registered a 52.15% appreciation, quoted at US$ 4.61.

The day before, the papers closed the trading session at their lowest value since January 5, 2021, and they accumulated a drop of 48% in the last three months, while Bitcoin fell 10% in the same period.

According to the statement, shareholders with BTCS shares on March 17 will receive dividends of US$0.05 per share in Bitcoin, the amount of which will be calculated based on the cryptocurrency price on the ex-dividend date, ie, day March 16th.

Shareholders will have the right to choose to receive payment in cash or bitcoins.

“We are now the first Nasdaq-listed company to pay a Bividend, a bitcoin dividend at the option of our shareholders,” said Charles Allen, the company’s chief executive. “As we build a long-term, key shareholder base, paying this special bonus is an important step in showing the disruptive nature of blockchain technology.”

According to the executive, with shares closing 2021 at $3.14, which represents a 12.6% discount on digital assets held by the company and a cash position of $3.56 per share, or US$ $37.8 million, “this is an ideal time to reward our shareholders with a non-taxable capital return product like Bividend.”

