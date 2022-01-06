Blood test can identify and help treat depression, study indicates – 01/05/2022

Researchers at US institutions such as the University of Illinois and the University of Utah have discovered a biomarker in human platelets that can be used to identify depression through blood tests.

The study, published on the first day of 2022 in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry, showed that this biomarker has the potential to prove the effectiveness of psychiatric drugs in the treatment of patients with the disease.

To reach that conclusion, experts analyzed previous research done in animals and humans. These, in turn, showed that when we are depressed, there is a decrease in a molecule produced by neurotransmitters such as serotonin and adrenaline, called adenylate cyclase.

In a context of depression, the production of adenylate cyclase drops because the heterotrimeric G protein (Gs), which allows the production of neurotransmitters, is trapped in a matrix rich in cholesterol in the cell membrane.

This is important data, as previous evidence has shown that patients who had improved symptoms of depression did not have the Gs protein trapped in the lipids.

On the other hand, in patients who were being treated with antidepressants, with symptoms, the protein was even more trapped in this path.

“Since the platelets are gone in a week, you would see a change in people who would get better,” explained Mark Rasenick, study leader, in a press release. According to him, this would allow an early analysis of the influence of the biomarker in a successful treatment, for example.

Why is this study important?

Initially, the blood test revealed whether or not the protein is in the cell membrane soaked in cholesterol. With this, it will be possible to know if the antidepressants are working about a week after starting treatment, which would make a big difference.

Second Rasenick, about 30% of patients do not improve with the drug and, normally, specialists have to wait several weeks to find out if the antidepressants are really fulfilling their role, a situation that would be avoided with the test.

Another relevant point is the failure to diagnose patients. “Most people with depression are diagnosed in primary care physician’s offices, where there is no sophisticated screening”, concludes the scientist.