BMW IX Flow is an SUV that changes color instantly; watch

Although it sounds like science fiction, it is already possible to completely change the color of a car at the touch of a button. Proof of this comes from BMW, which features innovative paint technology at this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) edition. The iX Flow concept, based on the well-known electric SUV, was chosen to debut the novelty and change paint instantly in the best chameleon style.

According to BMW, the prototype changes color based on the same electronic paper technology used in e-readers (digital book readers). The body surface has millions of microcapsules with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair, and each of these microcapsules contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments.

Depending on the chosen configuration, stimulation through an electric field causes white or black pigments to accumulate on the surface of the microcapsule, giving the car’s bodywork the desired hue. For now, it is possible to switch only between white, black and some shades of gray. However, the technology should not take long to evolve and become compatible with new colors.

The entire changeover operation is commanded at the touch of a button and carried out instantly. “This gives the driver the freedom to express different facets of his personality or even the pleasure of changing externally, and to redefine this every time he gets in the car,” says Stella Clarke, head of project for the BMW iX Flow. “The vehicle then becomes an expression of different moods and circumstances of daily life,” he adds.

The durability of this technological paint and its ability to withstand extreme climates are still unknown. Many tests in this regard will still be done until the functionality is made available to the public – if it ever will. For now, BMW says it is just an “advanced research and design project”.