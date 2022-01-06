Bolsonaro criticizes Ivete Sangalo, but artist has no projects in the Rouanet Law

President Jair Bolsonaro criticized Ivete Sangalo after the artist encouraged the audience to say “Out, Bolsonaro” at one of her shows. According to him, the singer would be “upset” because of the reductions that the federal government is making in the Rouanet law.

“We want the Rouanet Law to serve that artist who is starting his career, and not for bigwigs and bigwigs, like dear Ivete Sangalo. She’s upset, Zé de Abreu is upset. That fat tit of theirs of taking up to R$ 10 million from the Rouanet Law and defending the president on duty is over,” she said.

Despite insinuating that the artist used public money, she does not have projects approved in the Rouanet Law. In other words, Ivete Sangalo does not benefit from cultural incentive laws.

According to “Versalic”, the government’s portal for viewing proposals, proponents, sponsors and suppliers, the singer has only two projects to her name, which were not approved.

The first was the 2016 “Youth Orchestra of Bahia and Ivete Sangalo interpret Gil & Caetano”, a charity event to raise funds for the renovation of the Martagão Gesteira Hospital, which treats children with cancer. The proposal was approved, but there was no fundraising.

Another work was “Ivete Sangalo ea Máquina de Cronos”, from 2017, which referred to the development of a script for a fictional animated feature film. In history, the singer would return to the past to show great moments in Brazilian music. This project was not approved.

