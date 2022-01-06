Bolsonaro preaches against vaccine and doubts effectiveness for children

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again criticized Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for its endorsement of childhood vaccination against the coronavirus and, in an alarmist tone and without scientific foundation, called into question the effectiveness of protecting children aged 5th. 11 years with the Pfizer immunizer.

In an interview with the Pernambuco channel TV Nova, Bolsonaro addressed fathers and mothers to ask them to “talk” among themselves and with neighbors in order to debate the possibility of vaccinating their children or not.

The government official sought to discourage the immunization of the age group from 5 to 11 years old, arguing that this public would not be subject to complications resulting from contamination by covid-19.

“I ask: are you aware of any children aged 5 to 11 who have died of covid? I don’t. In front of me there are about 10 people here. If anyone does, raise their arms. Nobody raised their arms in front of me. “

According to Anvisa, Pfizer’s product is “safe and effective in preventing symptomatic covid-19, in preventing serious, potentially fatal diseases or conditions that may be caused by the [vírus] Sars-CoV-2”. The information is contained in an official statement from the regulatory authority published on December 22, six days after the meeting that resulted in the approval of the use of the immunizing agent.

Without evidence and/or evidence, Bolsonaro even insinuated that Anvisa and “vaccine freaks” could have “hidden interests” in the endorsement of the application of Pfizer doses developed specifically for children and adolescents.

“Pfizer itself says: other possible side effects can happen from the 22nd, 23rd and 24th. And will you vaccinate your child? Against something that the young person by himself, once he catches the virus, the possibility of him dying is almost zero? What’s behind it? What’s Anvisa’s interest behind it? What’s the interest of those people with vaccine maniacs? Is it for their life, for their health? If it were, they’d be worried about other diseases in Brazil” , said the head of the federal Executive.

Anvisa unfortunately approved the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. My opinion I want to give you here… My 11 year old daughter will not be vaccinated. And you have to read what was done yesterday at the Ministry of Health, right, the referral of it there, for you to decide if you are going to vaccinate your child from 5 to 11 years old or not

Jair Bolsonaro

The president referred to the announcement yesterday (5) by the Ministry of Health regarding the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 in the PNI (National Immunization Program).

The decision was taken after criticism of the ministry for the slowness with which it dealt with the matter. The government, in line with Bolsonaro’s personal position (against childhood vaccination), wanted the immunization of this age group to take place only with a medical prescription and parental consent — an initiative that was harshly contested by experts and representatives of states and municipalities. Faced with public pressure, the Ministry of Health ended up giving up on the idea.

In today’s interview, the president also tried to convey to the audience that followed the interview a message in a tone of alert to the risk of “side effects” of the Pfizer vaccine — information that goes against the position of Anvisa itself, the regulatory and technical entity responsible for evaluating the safety of immunizers.

“See if it’s a case of vaccinating your child or not. It’s your right [de] vaccinate. Vaccination is authorized, and it is voluntary. Now, you dad and you mom… look at the possible side effects.”

“So, I beg you. Since these are children, don’t get carried away by the propaganda. Talk to your neighbors. How many kids got covid and absolutely nothing happened to him. When a kid who got covid dies, usually… That’s almost… I don’t know about it, but there is, for sure, some kid who died as a result of covid… But it was a person who had a serious health problem, or was very obese, right, or had some other comorbidity. “

Stab

Bolsonaro returned to work today after enjoying the holiday season in Guarujá (SP) and São Francisco do Sul (SC). During the passage through the coast of Santa Catarina, the president felt ill and was hospitalized due to an intestinal obstruction.

In an interview with “TV Nova”, Bolsonaro said that “problems abound” in this return and commented on the episode of the stab wound he suffered in 2018. Without proof, the politician went back to saying that the attack was a commissioned crime and that Adélio Bispo [autor preso em flagrante] just fulfilled a “mission”.

The president also said he hopes the Federal Police will come to a conclusion as to who the alleged perpetrators of the crime were. The statement goes against the grain of the Federal Police’s own investigations, which concluded twice (in two separate inquiries, the last concluded in 2020) that Adélio Bispo acted alone. Currently, new information has given rise to a third investigation front.