Bolsonaro sanctions law that benefits the coal industry in SC – 01/05/2022 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, this Wednesday (5), the law that renews the policy to support coal production at the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex (CTJL), in Santa Catarina, authorizing its operation for another 15 years.

The bill had been presented at the beginning of Bolsonaro’s government, but it was only approved by the Senate in mid-December, with the support of the Santa Catarina bench.

Despite the renewal of the authorization for this thermoelectric (coal-powered), the new law creates the PTJ (Fair Transition Policy), aimed at clean energy and reducing pollutants. It also establishes an Energy Transition Program (ETJ) to zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The government’s support base in Congress has agreed to allow more time to prepare Santa Catarina until the end of coal-fired thermoelectric generation in 2040. The mines are expected to close.

The CTJL belonged to the Engie group and was sold in August last year to the FramCapital investment fund for R$ 325 million.

The new law also guarantees a government promise of a contract to purchase power from the plant’s reserve, defining a fixed revenue sufficient to cover the costs of generation.

It also determines that at least 80% of the input (coal) to power the plant will have to be acquired in Santa Catarina, a state that has one of the largest support bases in Bolsonaro and that has coal activity as one of the main employers.

With the sanction, Bolsonaro also guaranteed compensation defended by the Santa Catarina caucus in view of the end of the subsidy to coal-fired power generators.

The government had already agreed that, in 2027, the CDE (Energy Development Account) will no longer subsidize the energy generated by coal-fired power plants. This account is responsible for tariff modicity.

In addition to the renewal of support for the coal industry, the new law also defines a subsidy program for customers of smaller distributors — below 350 GWh (Gigawatt-hour) per year.

This subsidy was made to prevent the rates of these smaller companies from being higher than those of larger distributors in neighboring cities.

The law also grants advantages to distributors that acquire others with a market of less than 700 GWh per year. If this company supplies energy to the company targeted by the purchase, it will be entitled to 25% of the subsidy now granted by the new law for ten years.