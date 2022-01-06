Bolsonaro sanctions project that requires contracting of coal-fired thermal plants until 2040. Cost will be R$ 840 million per year

BRASILIA — A fuel that is being abandoned around the planet and considered one of the main pollutants of the atmosphere, coal has survived in Brazil as a result of a project approved by Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday night .

The text guarantees the contracting of energy generated by coal-fired thermoelectric plants in Santa Catarina. This becomes an incentive, in practice, because the trend around the world is not to hire this type of plant anymore.

Disbursement: Aneel rejects request for postponement and energy distributors pay R$ 5 billion to thermoelectric plants

The association of large energy consumers (Abrace) estimates an annual cost of R$ 840 million for all electricity customers in the country.

The law determines the extension of the contracts of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, in the south of Santa Catarina, until 2040. Therefore, until that date, the plants in that region would continue to generate energy for the national electric system.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

To save money, turn on the device only when you go to sleep and turn it off when you wake up. One option is to use the sleep function, available on some models. Another precaution is to keep the air conditioning at the right temperature. Experts recommend 23ºC. It is not necessary to set the temperature very low, so as not to waste a lot of energy. Photo: Pixabay In a family of four, the use of an electric shower corresponds to about 25% of the electricity bill. To save money, avoid very long showers and prefer to use the shower in summer mode, which saves up to 30% energy Photo: Pixabay When the door is open for a long time, the engine will run longer, using more energy. It is also important to keep the rubber seal on the refrigerator door in good condition. When traveling, one option is to empty the refrigerator and unplug it. Photo: Pixabay Replacing incandescent lamps with LED ones can generate a 75% to 85% reduction in energy consumption. Also, these bulbs last longer. Compared to fluorescent lamps, the savings are around 40% Photo: Pixabay Prefer to wash a lot of clothes, to save water and energy. Avoid using too much soap, so you don’t have to rinse twice. When ironing, the best option is to gather clothes and iron a large amount at once. Unplug the iron when interrupting the service. Use the temperature indicated for each type of fabric and start with the lightest clothes. Photo: Pixabay The use of the ceiling fan for 8 hours a day generates an expense of only R$ 18 per month. Even so, it is important to avoid leaving the device turned on when there is no one in the room. When buying, remember that the larger the diameter of the propellers, the greater the energy consumption. Photo: Pixabay In the case of electronics, the recommendation is to turn off the television and video games when no one is using them. Unplugging appliances also helps to save energy. Photo: Archive

The new legislation also guarantees “a fixed revenue sufficient to cover the costs associated with the contractual generation referred to in this paragraph, including costs with associated primary and secondary fuel, variable operating costs, as well as the adequate remuneration of the cost of capital used in the projects” .

Until 2025, these plants will continue to receive subsidies built into the electricity bill. After that, and until 2040, this subsidy is no longer offered. The legal guarantee that it will be necessary to contract the energy generated by the plant works, however, as an incentive.

Instead of the sector planning and hiring cheaper and less polluting plants, it would be necessary to maintain until 2040 contracts with coal-fired plants.

ENBPar: New state-owned company created to allow privatization of Eletrobras comes into operation

The decommissioning of thermoelectric plants on fossil fuels, especially coal, is an ongoing process around the world as part of global decarbonization efforts.

Brazil assumed the commitment, at COP 26, in Glasgow, to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions in 2050.

Abrace states that the text “goes against the energy transition movement, with significant environmental impacts, and extends inefficient costs for all energy consumers.”

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic states that the law will “preserve the goals of neutrality in the carbon emissions of the Brazilian economy until 2050, dealing responsibly with the economic, social and environmental impacts of the phase-out of the activity in line with the concept of Climate Justice”.

Interlock: Belo Monte seeks government support to generate more energy in 2022, but fights an arm wrestling with Ibama for the environment

A Council composed of representatives of the government, workers and companies will be responsible for implementing the program and defining the Fair Transition Plan. One of the proposed objectives is to identify resources for the development of activities necessary to close the coal mines, and encourage the transition to other economic activities.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



“The project sanction will be important to promote a fair energy transition for the coal region of the State of Santa Catarina, considering the environmental, economic and social impacts and the valorization of energy and mineral resources, in addition to supporting the distribution public service concessionaires of small electric energy”, says the government note.

The law also guarantees an economic subsidy from the Energy Development Account (CDE) to subsidize electricity consumer tariffs from distributors with an annual market of less than 350 gigawatt hours (GWh). It is the small energy companies that will benefit at the expense of other consumers.

Abrace estimates that, at this point, the law will generate an impact of R$ 140 million on energy consumers. In other words, in total, the text sanctioned by Bolsonaro will have an impact of R$ 980 million per year.