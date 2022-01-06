Bolsonaro travels to Goiás to watch a soccer game played by country people | Politics

Hours after being discharged from a hospital in São Paulo, the president Jair Bolsonaro he left the Alvorada Palace late this afternoon on his way to Brasília Air Base. From there, he went to Buriti Alegre (GO), to participate in a charity soccer match promoted by country singers brown and Gusttavo Lima .

The president arrived in the city of Goiás in a Brazilian Air Force helicopter and kicked off the match. He was accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Braga Netto, and by the federal deputy Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO).

His son, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), played as a defender in a team wearing a red shirt. Marrone was the number 10 shirt of the opposing team, alvinegro.

Bolsonaro’s participation in the game was already planned when he left for Santa Catarina, on December 27, where he took a week’s vacation in a military fort in the city of São Francisco do Sul.

Bolsonaro got sick in the early hours of the last Monday, the day before his return from Santa Catarina to work in the capital was scheduled. He complained of abdominal pain and was diagnosed with a obstruction caused by an unchewed shrimp, according to his doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo.

After three days in hospital, Bolsonaro was discharged this Wednesday. In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, Macedo stated that the president’s condition requires care.

“If the impact of a fall reaches the fragile region, which is the left side at the level of the navel, it can rupture the intestine,” said Macedo. “This week, especially, the care has to be even greater. I advised the owner Michelle (Michelle Bolsonaro) to put a lock on his bike. He can’t also exert force for a long time.”

Bolsonaro has been criticized for taking consecutive days off amid the damage caused by floods in several states – especially in Bahia, where the floods have already left at least 26 dead and nearly 100,000 homeless and homeless.

Earlier, at a press conference after leaving the hospital in São Paulo, Bolsonaro denied that he was on vacation in Santa Catarina, despite having appeared more than once riding watercraft and giving paddle horses in cars at the Beto Carrero World theme park.

“It’s mean whoever says he was on vacation. I took my jet ski rides. I gave my wooden horses there”, he stated.

The game that Bolsonaro will participate in today received the title of “Brown and Friends Against Hunger” and will be held in the country singer’s hometown. Gusttavo Lima informed today that he will not participate because he tested positive for covid-19.

Among the guests are the singers Leonardo, Ze Filipe and Tierri. The players Hulk (Atlético-MG), Bruno Henrique and Michael (Flamengo), Gustavo Gomez and Dudu (Palm trees) and Diego Tardelli (no club), in addition to ex-players Marcelinho Carioca (ex-Corinthians) and Futsal Falcon and the ex-fighter poppo, also appear among the guests.

Bolsonaro should return to Brasília today.