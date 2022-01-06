Bolsonaro vetoes law with measures to protect app deliverers in pandemic | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Wednesday (5) a law that establishes protection measures for delivery companies of application companies during the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, informed the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the folder, the publication of the sanction will be made in the Thursday (6) edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”.

The bill was presented on April 4, 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, but it was only approved by the Chamber of Deputies on December 1, 2021. The Federal Senate approved the proposal on December 9, 2021.

The law establishes that delivery people will be provided with basic items such as drinking water, alcohol gel and masks, as well as access to the companies’ restrooms.

In addition, it guarantees accident insurance, without deductible, in the name of the delivery person. The benefit will only apply to cases that occur during the period of withdrawal and delivery of products and must cover personal accidents, permanent or temporary disability and death.

If the worker provides services for more than one platform, the indemnity will be paid by the insurance of the company for which the delivery person provided services at the time of the accident.

The bill also calls for the company to provide financial assistance to delivery personnel who test positive for Covid-19. The measure is valid for 15 days and can be extended twice more for the same period, if there is a medical report.

“The sanction of the project represents an important measure for the work carried out by the couriers, given the need to ensure adequate conditions for the preservation of their health in the provision of services through a delivery application company”, the Secretariat said in a statement. General.

Veto to ‘food stamps’

Bolsonaro vetoed a passage that stated that the delivery application company could provide food to the delivery person through the worker’s feeding programs.

According to the government, the measure “would entail a waiver of revenue without monitoring the estimate of its budgetary and financial impact and compensatory measures.” This is because companies can deduct twice the value of food stamp programs from taxable income for Income Tax purposes.

The law sanctioned by Bolsonaro also provides that the company:

provide information about the risk of coronavirus and the necessary precautions to prevent the infection;

make masks and gel alcohol or other sanitizing material available to couriers for personal protection during deliveries;

take the necessary measures to avoid the delivery person’s contact with other people, including the final consumer, during the process of picking up and delivering the products;

allow the delivery person to use the company’s sanitary facilities and guarantee the delivery person’s access to drinking water;

adopt “priority” payment over the internet. If this is not possible, take “all precautions” to ensure “minimum contact” between the delivery person and the consumer.

The text also makes it clear that the contract signed between the company and the delivery person must contain the cases of blocking, suspension and exclusion of the employee from the platform.

In case of account exclusion, the new rules require prior notification to the employee with the reasons that motivated the decision and at least three working days in advance. The deadline, however, does not apply to cases of threat to the security and integrity of the platform, restaurants and consumers in case of suspected criminal offences.