Bonus for reduced electricity bills will be discounted in January – News

THE bonuses for consumers who saved energy from September to December 2021, in the program launched by the federal government to face the water crisis, it will be deducted from the January electricity bill. Whoever reached the goal of reducing consumption by more than 10% will have a value equivalent to R$ 50 for every 100 kWh saved.

According to Abradee (Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors), consumers are already being notified of the discount. The forecast for the total value of the bonus is BRL 1.6 billion, but the December data still need to be closed to find out how many consumers will benefit and the volume of energy saved.

Abradee’s regulation director, Ricardo Brandão, explains that the program establishes that the bonus payment is made to those consumers who had a consumption reduction above 10% from September to December 2021, compared to the same average. 2020 period.

“For those consumers who had a reduction above 10%, a bonus equivalent to R$50 for every 100 kWh saved is calculated. Some consumers have already received the information on the value in December, and others are receiving this information now in January. it is in the form of a discount on the bill subsequent to the period saved. On the January bill, the consumer will have the discount,” says Brandão.

Abradee explains that it does not have the data closed to know how many consumers in this period achieved a reduction, because this number depends on the cumulative calculation for December, which is still in conclusion.

“It is important to point out that the consumer does not need to do anything. This is a program for which he does not need to sign up or declare that he is interested in participating. The distributor is the one that actually makes the calculation, compared to the average consumption of the previous year. Everything this is informed to the consumer. Everything is done automatically. For those who managed to reduce consumption, the application of the bonus will be automatic in the January account”, explains the director of Abradee.

According to him, the program’s assessment of what savings were made depends on consumption in December, which is still being measured. But in the first months, from September to November, there was already a positive response, with 30% of consumers managing to reduce above 10%. The amount of energy saved will only be released at the end of the December measurement.

“Since we don’t have complete information, we still don’t know if there will be a second phase. We’ll wait for the closed data, which will give more clarity on the response and effectiveness of the program”, concludes Brandão.

water crisis

The electricity bill referring to consumption in December will be presented from January on different dates, according to the billing of each distributor. In this account, the calculated bonus will be informed, and credited as a deduction, according to the text of the Incentive Program for Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption.

The measure took effect on September 1, 2021, amid the worst water crisis in 91 years. The initiative was to encourage energy savings, with a reward for those who reduced consumption by a level of 10% to 20%. Those who saved less than 10% will not receive a bonus, and those who surpass the 20% consumption level will not receive an additional reward.

Spending in the same period in 2020 served as a parameter to calculate the average consumption. The measure came together with an increase in the electricity bill of around 6.78% in the average tariff, through the creation of the Water Shortage banner.