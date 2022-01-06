Botafogo forwards hiring Flamengo executioner in the past, says newspaper

Player is free on the market and would arrive free of charge. Contract would be for a season

THE Botafogo is close to announcing the first reinforcement for 2022. Fabinho, which has been free on the market since the contract ended. Ceará at the end of 2021.

According to the newspaper The day, the 35-year-old is expected later this week in Rio de Janeiro to undergo medical exams and sign with the Glorious for a season.

Fabinho arrives at the Rio club with the coach’s approval Enderson Moreira. The two worked together in Ceará in 2019 and early 2020.

First defensive midfielder and with marking characteristics, the player reaches a position currently lacking in the club. Barreto and Luis Oyama, important in the access to Serie A, have not yet had defined situations and may not remain.

Being free in the market, Fabinho would arrive at Botafogo free of charge. In addition to Ceará, the player went through Camboriu, Campinas, Baraunas, Rosemary, America-RN, Figueirense and International.

Fabinho while at Figueirense Twitter/@FigueirenseFC

At the Alvinegro from Santa Catarina, he became the ‘hangman’ of the Flamengo. In 2015, for the 11th round of the Brazilian championship, scored the turning point in the 2-1 victory upon red-black in Maracanã.

In addition to Fabinho, Botafogo has advanced negotiations with the defender Klaus, the steering wheel Breno, and the attackers Vinícius Lopes and erison.