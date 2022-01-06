Boycotting the awards, “Round 6” star announces he will not go to the Golden Globes

the protagonist of “Round 6”, featured series of Netflix, Lee Jung Jae announced this Wednesday (5), that it will not participate in the ceremony of Golden Globe, scheduled for next Sunday (9). The announcement took place through the Artist Company agency, in an official statement to South Korean vehicles.

“He is immensely grateful to have been nominated for Best Actor on the Globe, but decided not to attend the ceremony,” he says. The announcement also points out that Jung Jae acknowledges that Netflix will also not participate in the event, and supports the company’s action. He also cites concerns about the progress of the pandemic of Covid-19, due to variant micron.

K-drama is Netflix’s biggest hit of 2021, and was nominated for a Globe for Best Series, in addition to nominations for Best Actor for Jung Jae, and Best Supporting Actor for Oh Yeong-su. Despite this, the streaming platform had already spoken out against the award, following a wave of criticism of the institution that organizes it: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Since last year, a series of allegations of lack of diversity and bad practices have marked the performance of the HFPA, an association made up of foreign journalists who cover Hollywood and the film market. In February 2021, a report in the “Los Angeles Times” pointed out a culture of corruption in the entity, in which accounting errors were advantageous for the organization. The nomination process for Globo nominees was also described as lacking transparency and diversity.

In the wake of these revelations, former HFPA president Meher Tatna claimed that the association had not had any black members since at least 2002.

In response, studios like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Bros, as well as actors like Tom Cruise and scarlett johansson announced that they would no longer participate in events organized by the HFPA.

award in check

The boycott and calls for changes promise to deflate this year’s ceremony. In addition to the studios and actors like Jung Jae, the NBC television channel, traditionally responsible for broadcasting the award, joined the initiative. In 2022, Globo will not have any television coverage.

Last Tuesday (4), HFPA announced plans for the event on its website. The ceremony was confirmed, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, with the aim of “demonstrating the extensive philanthropic work of the HFPA”.

The traditional red carpet has been cancelled, and the night will not have the presence of an external press. Celebrities are not expected to participate and category winners will be announced by HFPA charities supporters.

History of complaints and criticisms

It is not just now that the association has been criticized like the ones that emptied the 2022 edition of the Globe. In 2018, the actor Brendan Fraser (“The Mummy”) denounced that he had been sexually harassed by then-HFPA president Philip Berk. The harassment occurred in 2003, and Fraser’s career, according to him, has never been the same since then.

Berk was only expelled from the association in 2021, when e-mails with racist content he sent leaked to the press. In the same year, the Time’s Up movement, of victims of harassment, joined more than a hundred public relations agencies in an action to criticize the HFPA’s culture of abuse, threatening to withdraw its contractors from any event it organized. .

The 2021 Globe Awards were also controversial, with the decision to nominate the feature “Minari” for Best Foreign Film – even though the plot, directed by an American, addresses the life in Kansas of a family of southern descent -Korean.

In an attempt to respond to critics, the association approved a new code of conduct for its members in May 2021. In October, it also approved the association of 21 new journalists, the largest and most diverse simultaneous inclusion ever carried out by the association.

Read too: Parasite, BTS and Round 6: how South Korea dominated pop culture