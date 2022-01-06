Braz signs contract and releases midfielder to settle with new club

So far, the red-black ball market has left players who had no space in the squad

Flamengo has made few changes in the squad’s photography so far, so much so that the main news regarding the ball market is about departures. THE defender Bruno Viana he ended up returning to Braga after a loan in 2021 and the lateral João Lucas was finally sold to Cuiabá.

Now, another player who could not possibly be used by Paulo Sousa will leave the squad, playing in Paraná’s football. According to information from the journalist vene casagrande, from the portal The day, The Athletico hit the hiring of midfielder Hugo Moura, who has already played for Hurricane’s biggest rival, Coritiba. The loan will be until the end of 2022 with a purchase option.

Hugo Moura in 2020 with the Coritiba shirt:

– 32 games (4 for Flamengo)

– 1 goal

– 3 assists

– 2,163 minutes

The player entered the field in the 2021 season in 20 matches with the Flamengo shirt, most of them within the Campeonato Carioca, where he even scored a goal. Then, it was loaned to FC Lugano, Switzerland.