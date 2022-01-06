Brazil has 129 deaths and 27,267 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 h

Brazil registered, this Wednesday (5), 129 deaths and 27,267 new cases of Covid-19. The data refer to the last 24 hours and were released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

With the updated numbers, the country already has 619,513 deaths and 22,351,104 infections caused by the new coronavirus.

In the last seven days, the country has a moving average of 99 deaths per day and 12,467 daily infections caused by the disease.

São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná are the states that lead in numbers of cases of the disease. In terms of number of deaths, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais are the most affected states, respectively.

Child vaccination starts this month

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (5) that the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19 in the National Operational Plan should start in January of this year with an interval of two months (eight weeks) between the first and second dose.

The document released by the folder to the journalists present says that “the immunization of this group will require parental authorization” and adds that “in the case of the presence of those responsible for the vaccination, there will be a waiver of the written term”.

The text also says that the vaccination of children will happen in a decreasing manner and will prioritize groups with permanent disabilities or comorbidities, in addition to children who live at home with people at high risk of serious development of Covid-19.