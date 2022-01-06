Brazil registers 27,500 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average goes to 12,300 per day | Coronavirus

THE Brazil recorded 133 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and totaled this Wednesday (5) 619,559 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days reached 98. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -2%, indicating a trend towards stability in deaths resulting from the disease.

Four states had no records of deaths: AC, GO, RR and SE.

There were 22,349,605 registered cases, 27,578 in the last 24 hours. The moving average of cases is at 12,391 after the blackout of data in the systems of the Ministry of Health, which continues to hamper the balance sheets of some states. The increase was 318%.

Experts believe that the increase is the result of a combination: the data that were held back due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s notification system and the spread of the omicron variant.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (30): 114

Friday (31): 97

Saturday (1): 97

Sunday (2): 98

Monday (3): 96

Tuesday (4): 96

Wednesday (5): 98

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23, 2021.

System standardization

The states began to normalize on Tuesday (4) the release of Covid-19 data in Brazil after the Ministry of Health’s data blackout.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (14 December) was not fulfilled.

Total deaths: 619,559

619,559 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 133

133 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 98 (variation in 14 days: -2%)

98 (variation in 14 days: -2%) Total confirmed cases: 22,349,605

22,349,605 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 27,578

27,578 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 12,391 per day (variation in 14 days: +318%)

On the rise (6 states): SE, RJ, CE, MT, BA and PE.

SE, RJ, CE, MT, BA and PE. In stability (9 states): PA, SP, AM, GO, PR, TO, RO, AC and SC.

PA, SP, AM, GO, PR, TO, RO, AC and SC. Falling (11 states and the DF): MG, MS, MA, AP, PB, ES, DF, RS, PI, RN, AL and RR.

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Balance of vaccination against Covid-19 of this Wednesday (5) indicates that 143,810,302 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 67.42% of the population.

13 states have not released vaccination data.

THE booster dose was applied to 27.915,108 people, which corresponds to 13.09% of the population.

A total of 161,500,131 people, representing 75.71% of the population took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 333,225,541 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -39%

MG: -25%

RJ: 49%

SP: 5%

DF: -41%

GO: 0%

MS: -25%

MT: 46%

AM: 0%

AP: -33%

PA: 14%

RO: -10%

RR: -100%

TO: 0%

AL: -75%

BA: 46%

EC: 48%

MA: -31%

PB: -33%

PE: 16%

PI: -52%

RN: -60%

SE: 50%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).