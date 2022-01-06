Brazil surpasses the historic mark of 13 GW of installed solar energy – Economy

RIO DE JANEIRO- For the first time, Brazil surpassed 13 gigawatts (GW) of operational power for the photovoltaic solar source, a little less than the installed capacity of the Itaipu plant (14 GW). The number includes both large solar plants and medium and small systems, which are installed on roofs, facades and land in houses or businesses. The data are from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar).

According to the organization, since 2012, the solar source has brought to Brazil more than BRL 66.3 billion in investment, BRL 17.1 billion in taxes and more than 390,000 jobs. It also avoided the emission of 14.7 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation.

The president of Absolar, Rodrigo Sauaia, highlighted that the source diversifies the energy supply, reduces the pressure on hydroelectric plants and prevents further increases in the electricity bill.

“Large solar power plants generate electricity at prices up to ten times lower than emergency fossil power plants or electricity imported from neighboring countries, two of the main factors responsible for the tariff increase,” says Sauaia.

When adding the installed capacities of the plants and the generation of solar energy, the source now occupies fifth place in the Brazilian electricity matrix. It has already surpassed the installed power of thermoelectric plants powered by oil and other fossils (9.1 GW of the matrix).