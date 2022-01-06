British newspaper agrees to indemnify Meghan Markle after losing court battle | World

The British tabloid Mail on Sunday agreed to reach a payment agreement after Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, won the court battle for violating his privacy, according to a court document released on Wednesday (5).

Associated Newspapers, the newspaper’s editor, agreed to pay the actress a compensation of one pound for the misuse of private information, as well as an undisclosed amount for infringing her copyright.

According to a spokesman for Markle, the amount is “significant” and will go to charitable organizations.

Associated will also have to pay before Jan. 7 the court fees, which amount to £300,000 (about $407,000), according to a court document handed out by the editor’s lawyers to journalists.

According to the BBC, this document formally confirms that the editor of the newspaper, who planned to appeal to the Supreme Court, accepts his defeat.

Meghan, who is 40, has filed lawsuits against Associated for publishing excerpts from a letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

In this letter published in 2018, shortly after her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duchess asked her father to stop lying in the media about their breakup.

On December 2, the British court agreed with Meghan Markle in rejecting the appeal presented by the sensationalist British newspaper, which had been convicted ten months earlier for publishing the letter.