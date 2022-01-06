British school removes JK Rowling’s name from one of its buildings after transphobia allegations | Pop & Art

The Boswells School in Chelmsford, East England, which serves students ages 11 to 18, explained that it changed the name of the building to Holmes, after Olympic gold medalist Kelly Holmes.

“At Boswells School, we promote an inclusive and democratic school community where we encourage students to develop as self-reliant and independent citizens,” said director Stephen Mansell.

At the end of 2021, “we reviewed and changed the name of one of our homes, following numerous requests from students and staff, as well as a school-wide vote,” he added.

In a July newsletter, the center said its six buildings were named after “highlighted British citizens.”

“However, after numerous requests from students and staff, we are revising the name of our red house ‘Rowling’ in light of JK Rowling’s comments and opinions on transgender people,” he explained.

The Scottish writer is embroiled in controversy with the transgender community over her belief that women’s rights based on sex must be protected.

The dispute began in 2020, when the author tweeted against using the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of just women.

The message generated a distance from some of the stars of the Harry Potter films, including its protagonist, Daniel Radcliffe, who tweeted an apology on his behalf.

Rowling denies being transphobic and revealed in November that she received death threats for her statements.

In December, JK Rowling came under fire again after making new transphobic comments on social media.

On Twitter, she ran a story in The Times that quoted the police as saying they would start recording rapes committed by criminals with male genitals as “women” if they “identified as female”.

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The guy with a penis who raped you is a woman,” wrote JK Rowling on the social network while sharing the post.