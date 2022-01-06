British school withdraws name from JK Rowling, accused of transphobia – Cultura

A British school decided to withdraw the name J.K. Rowling of one of its buildings and rename it, due to the controversial opinions of the author of the famous saga of Harry Potter on issues of transsexuality, which earned him accusations of transphobia.

THE boswells school, in Chelmsford, East England, which serves students ages 11 to 18, explained that they changed the name of the building to Holmes, after Olympic gold medalist Kelly Holmes.

“At Boswells School, we promote an inclusive and democratic school community where we encourage students to develop as self-reliant and independent citizens,” said director Stephen Mansell.

At the end of 2021, “we reviewed and changed the name of one of our homes, following numerous requests from students and staff, as well as a school-wide vote,” he added. Rowling, for her part, denies being transphobic and revealed in November that she had received death threats for her statements.

In a July newsletter, the center said its six buildings were named after “highlighted British citizens.”

“However, after numerous requests from students and staff, we are revising the name of our red house ‘Rowling’ in light of JK Rowling’s comments and opinions on transgender people,” he explained.

The Scottish writer is embroiled in controversy with the transgender community over her belief that women’s rights based on sex must be protected.

The dispute began in 2020, when the author tweeted against using the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of just women.

The message generated a distance on the part of some of the stars of the films of Harry Potter, including its protagonist, Daniel Radcliffe, who tweeted an apology on his behalf.