Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel show reaction in extreme toy

Bruna Marquezine is enjoying a vacation in Orlando, United States, alongside Sasha Meneghel and showed that, unlike her childhood friend, she doesn’t have such an adventurous spirit.

The 26-year-old actress liked the SlingShot toy, which is considered the largest human slingshot in the world, and published her reaction in the Instagram story. In the videos, Marquezine appears alongside Sasha and demonstrates not having enjoyed the experience as much.

“It’s great, Bubu, raise your hand now,” says the 23-year-old stylist and model to her friend at the beginning. “Who raises your hand! Damn it!” shouts Marquezine, who then bursts into laughter along with Sasha, who appears having fun on the toy.

Last week, the model faced a radical toy at Universal Studios theme park, also in Orlando, alongside her husband, singer João Figueiredo and mother, presenter Xuxa.

The trio enjoyed the attraction “Skycoaster”, which lifted the pair to a certain height and threw them toward the ground, swaying. João celebrated and recorded the moment when they climb to the top and come back closer, like a pendulum.

“How delicious,” he wrote in one of the Instagram videos.