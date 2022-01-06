Bruna Marquezine gets sick in extreme toy and becomes meme

Bruna Marquezine is enjoying a vacation in Orlando with Sasha Meneghel and entertained internet users by sharing records of her experience on SlingShot, considered the largest human slingshot in the world. People like us, the actress served several panicked faces and mouths on the toy, with the right to a “mini faint”.

“It’s great, Bubu, raise your hand now”, encourages Sasha before the toy takes off. Already showing nervousness, Marquezine counters: “What a hand! Damn it!”. On the air, she asks several times: “Why is this business going up again?”.

The desperation of the actress amused Internet users. “Guys, did Bruna faint in the middle of the video?”, asked a follower, about the seconds in which the actress appears off. “This video is perfect, I’m watching it looping. I’d be shitting myself more than Bruna”, commented another. “I’m crying with laughter,” said another one.

