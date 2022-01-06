Bruna Marquezine gets sick in extreme toy and becomes meme

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Bruna Marquezine gets sick in extreme toy and becomes meme 5 Views

Bruna Marquezine is enjoying a vacation in Orlando with Sasha Meneghel and entertained internet users by sharing records of her experience on SlingShot, considered the largest human slingshot in the world. People like us, the actress served several panicked faces and mouths on the toy, with the right to a “mini faint”.

“It’s great, Bubu, raise your hand now”, encourages Sasha before the toy takes off. Already showing nervousness, Marquezine counters: “What a hand! Damn it!”. On the air, she asks several times: “Why is this business going up again?”.

The desperation of the actress amused Internet users. “Guys, did Bruna faint in the middle of the video?”, asked a follower, about the seconds in which the actress appears off. “This video is perfect, I’m watching it looping. I’d be shitting myself more than Bruna”, commented another. “I’m crying with laughter,” said another one.

Bruna MarquezineBruna Marquezine 2

the meme came readyPlay/Twitter

Bruna MarquezineBruna Marquezine 1

Actress even had a “mini faint” in the videoPlay/Twitter

Bruna MarquezineBruna Marquezine 3

her terrified face doesn’t lie

Bruna MarquezineBruna Marquezine

Bruna caused last week when dressing up as a nurse for HalloweenPlay/ Instagram

Bruna Marquezine in ParisBruna Marquezine in Paris

Bruna Marquezine in Paris

Bruna Marquezine for PumaBruna Marquezine – Puma

Bruna Marquezine is a model and actressPuma/Disclosure

0

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Lara falls in love with Renato and puts marriage at risk · TV News

Without imagining that Renato is actually Christian (Cauã Reymond), Lara (Andréia Horta) will fall in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved