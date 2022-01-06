Bruna Marquezine goes ‘out of consciousness’ in extreme toy with Sasha Meneghel in USA – Zoeira

The actress Bruna Marquezine enjoy vacations in Orlando, in the United States, with Sasha Meneghel. On Wednesday night (5), the carioca revealed a video on the toy Slingshot — considered the largest human slingshot in the world.

In the video, Bruna Marquezine goes out of her mind as a result of the toy. “It’s great Bubu, raise your hand now,” Sasha says to her friend at first.

See video:

“Who raises his hand! Damn it!” screams Bruna Marquezine, who bursts out laughing.

see more

On Twitter, the video by Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel reached more than 740 thousand views and 1,600 comments.

Want to learn more about pop culture, movies, series and celebrities in one channel? Zoeira is on the Telegram! Access the link: https://t.me/zoeira_dn.