Building fire leaves 13 dead in Philadelphia, United States

PHILADELPHIA, USA — Thirteen people, including seven children, died after a fire broke out in a three-story building in Philadelphia, USA, on Wednesday. Two other people, including a minor, were seriously injured and transferred to hospitals.

The victims’ identities have yet to be revealed at the request of the authorities. According to NBC, the building belongs to the city’s housing authority. The residence located on North 23rd Street in the Fairmount neighborhood is a townhouse converted into two separate units, with at least five rooms. At least 26 people lived at the site. Eight escaped from the ground floor and the back of the second floor.

City Mayor Jim Kenney mourned the loss of victims at a late morning news conference.

“Losing so many children is just devastating…Keep these babies in your prayers. This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in the history of our city,” he lamented.

Rescue teams were called in at 6:40 am (8:40 am GMT) and took 50 minutes to contain the flames. The fire was most intense in a kitchen area on the second floor.

– It was terrible. This was probably one of the worst fires I’ve ever been on. I don’t have the words to describe how we’re feeling right now,” said Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy.

According to the Fire Department, there were four smoke detectors in the building, but they weren’t activated. The case will be investigated by the police.