Businessman waits for “ok” from Barros to put gringo at Palmeiras and name is exposed to fans

Verdão has found it difficult to close negotiations and the fans no longer have the patience

Palmeiras fans, even with the multi-champion team, are not 100% satisfied and have a reason: the delay for reinforcements. Right when the club beat Flamengo in the Libertadores final, many people thought that Verdão would be “aggressive” in the soccer market and look for big signings, mainly from a “weight” center forward.

However, that hasn’t happened yet. Several names were speculated and excited the crowd, but Alviverde had difficulty moving forward in the negotiations. A defender, who plays on the left side in defense, is also still considered a priority and a new target starts to gain strength behind the scenes at the Football Academy.

It’s about the Ecuadorian Luis Segovia, from Independiente Del Valle. The athlete himself confirmed interest in his football from Palma and hopes that the business evolve. THE Globoesporte.com reported this Thursday (06) that Palmeiras has been collecting data and information about players who could fit in as good reinforcements.

“There was a lot of talk about Palmeiras, a big, strong team, I have a lot of respect and affection because I faced and got to know their stadium. It’s an imposing team and that’s why it was two-time champion of the Libertadores”, said defender Segovia.

Defender’s representatives await an official proposal from Verdão. If it is confirmed, the chances of the transaction actually taking place are high. Anderson Barros he is the one who conducts the negotiations and will be responsible for closing new contracts.