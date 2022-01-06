by reaching 80% of the occupied public ICUs, Pernambuco surpasses the 400 patients in line for a bed

the epidemic of H3N2 flu in Pernambuco, which is gaining strength day after day, especially in Recife, it makes hospitals experience, once again, a pressure that leads health professionals to plunge into exhaustion and exhaustion. After two intense waves of Covid-19 in the state (in 2020 and 2021), doctors, nurses and other workers in the area are working on shifts again to save the lives of people with severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag). With 80% of the intensive care (ICU) spaces and 74% of the wards occupied by patients with this condition, Pernambuco resumes the coronavirus peak scenarios, with ICUs that have practically all patients on mechanical ventilation (on the ventilator) and more than 400 people on the waiting list for a place in intensive care or nursing. The data are from the state regulation panel for severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag), correspond to public beds and were consulted on this Wednesday (5) night, by the report of JC.

In addition to hasty (influenza usually occurs more frequently from March), the current flu has an important difference from previous strains: it is very transmissible and has a short incubation period. That is, many people have become ill at the same time and very quickly after exposure to the virus.

“I felt a sudden worsening (increase in the number of patients) in the last three weeks. It was all very sudden. Everything was calm for what is expected of an ICU. But quickly many people started showing up in hospitals with a picture (from the flu) quite strong. Now, the ten beds in a service where I work are always occupied. And the profile of the patients is one of gravity; most are intubated (by srag)”, says doctor Beatriz Fried, who currently works in two hospitals that offer assistance to patients with srag.

At each shift, the doctor says that there are 60% to 70% on mechanical ventilation (in the respirator). “Before this flu outbreak, we had empty beds, and most people in the ICU were under control, with a nasal catheter (tube with two extensions, connected to a device for supplying oxygen through the nose). , there was a day when, shortly after releasing a vacancy in the ICU, I was already receiving instructions to receive a new patient. This shows that beds are not vacant for a single moment,” he adds.

Just as there is a waiting list for ICU beds for adults, there is a queue for vacancies in pediatrics. Yesterday there were 13 requests for places in the ICU for children and another 26 beds in the ward for the same age group. “In the case of pregnant women, the situation is also delicate. We have noticed an increase in pregnant women with respiratory conditions in the ICUs”, highlights Beatriz, who also works in an intensive care service in the obstetrics area.

more beds

According to the government of Pernambuco, since December 24, 329 new vacancies have been opened in the state network – among them, 119 in the ICU. The forecast is that, in the next few days, another 149 beds will be created, of which 80 are in the ICU and 69 in the infirmary. “We are working to ensure assistance to those in need, putting in place a contingency plan, because we have strong pressure on the health network, both in emergencies and in the inpatient sectors. Thus, we are resuming efforts to convert beds for the care of respiratory conditions”, said the Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, André Longo. “But I emphasize that, despite these efforts, the state government will not be able, alone, to win this battle. The reinforcement of the use of masks, hand washing and the attitude of avoiding crowds are actions to protect life. In addition, whoever has any symptoms of flu should do self-isolation and put on the mask, even indoors,” reinforced Longo.