Caixa releases a loan of up to R$1,000 via cell phone; see how to order

THE box has is offering credit lines of up to R$1,000 to Brazilian citizens. The service can already be contracted directly through the application, just update the registered for those who are already an account holder or open an account for new customers.

Beforehand, it should be noted that the loan application undergoes a credit assessment to be approved. In this case, if the citizen is negative in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa, he will not be covered with the service.

What are the loan terms?

At the box has there are two modes available:

Caixa Tem Pessoal Credit: intended for the person who wants to use it for their own benefit (pay bills or shop, for example);

Caixa Tem Credit for Your Business: released for those who want to invest in their business (payment from the supplier, buy materials for your company, among others).

According to Federal Savings Bank, the intention is to serve around 100 million users, whether individuals or small business owners. For both lines of credit, the interest applied per month is the same, at 3.99%.

How to apply for the loan?

First of all, you need to update the box has through the Google Play app stores or the Apple Store. Afterwards, just access the application and update the registration. In practice, a scanned identity document and a selfie photo of the user will be requested.

When you finish the procedure, your Digital Social Savings account will become Digital Savings +. With that, click on the Caixa Tem credit option and request the loan you want. Remembering that the release can take up to 10 days due to analysis.