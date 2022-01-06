calendar leaves tomorrow; see proposed dates

The calendar for the payment of the salary bonus will be defined tomorrow, at a meeting of Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund), according to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. The agency sent a proposal for a calendar that foresees that the transfers start on February 8th.

Those who have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020, receiving a maximum of two minimum wages, on average, per month are entitled to the salary bonus. To receive the benefit, the citizen must also be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years, and have their data correctly informed by the employer to the government.

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period that the worker was employed with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$101.

Therefore, to know how much they will receive, the worker just has to multiply the number of months in which he had a formal contract in 2020 by R$101. Periods equal to or greater than 15 days count as a full month.

The maximum benefit, equivalent to 12 months of work, is one minimum wage (R$ 1,212).

What is the calendar proposed by the government

The transfer of money is made according to the worker’s month of birth.

The government proposal, obtained by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, is that payments begin on February 8 for those born in January. The last group, of those born in December, would have the right to withdraw the money from March 31st.

The maximum period for withdrawing the benefit would end on December 29, 2022 for all workers.

See all dates:

Born in January: from February 8th;

Born in February: from February 10th;

Born in March: from February 15th;

Born in April: from February 17th;

Born in May: from February 22nd;

Born in June: from February 24th;

Born in July: from March 15th;

Born in August: from March 17th;

Born in September: from March 22;

Born in October: from March 24th;

Born in November: from March 29th;

Born in December: from March 31st.

The proposal has been presented to Codefat, but it still needs to be approved by the board for it to actually be implemented, which should happen tomorrow.

Codefat is made up of members of government and civil society. Unions of workers are represented, such as the CUT (Single Central of Workers) and the UGT (General Union of Workers), and also of employers, such as the CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

Allowance would start in July 2021, but has been postponed

The payment of the salary bonus for the year 2020 should have started in July of last year. In March of last year, however, Codefat approved the postponement of transfers.

At the time, union members stated that the postponement was a condition imposed by the government for the payment of the BEm (Emergency Benefit), which complemented the income of workers who had contract suspension or reduced working hours during the pandemic.

The decision released R$7.6 billion in the government budget.