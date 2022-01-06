Camilla de Lucas breaks the silence and vents about resignation from Globo | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Camilla de Lucas commented on her departure from Globo

Camilla de Lucas decided to comment on her resignation from Globo, which did not renew her contract to continue in the post of backstage presenter of The Masked Singer Brasil, which opens its second season on January 23rd.

In a post on Instagram Stories, made this Wednesday (5), the BBB21 runner-up confirmed that she is out of the program, but denied that she has been replaced. The text was confused, but I’ll put it here so you can read exactly what she wrote:

“Guys, just to clarify: first my name was mentioned as the presenter of the program A Eliminação, but this is not true, Globo itself has corrected this information. Now I have been replaced to present The Masked Singer Brasil, it doesn’t check either , last year I participated in the program with great honor, but for this year I’m still studying and dedicating myself to future projects. Any information other than that was not and is not true!”, said the ex-BBB.

It is not possible to understand exactly what Camilla wanted to disprove in her text, but the fact is that she is outside Globo and will not work either on Masked Singer or on the BBB22 coverage.

In the reality show of masked singers, who assumed her former role was Priscilla Alcantara, champion of the first season. And Tatá Werneck won the place on the jury that belonged to Simone Mendes, who also left the attraction in this new edition.