Camilla de Lucas is fired from Masked Singer and has an uncertain future at Globo· TV News

A backstage reporter for the first season of The Masked Signer Brasil, Camilla de Lucas was fired from the show’s cast and her replacement was announced this Wednesday (5): Priscilla Alcantara. With no program on Globo, the BBB21 runner-up has an uncertain future at the station, as determined by TV news. The ex-BBB says she wasn’t even invited to return to Ivete Sangalo’s talent show.

At this morning’s Meeting with Fátima Bernardes, the news was announced by Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta, substitutes for the titleholder, who also reported new changes in the panel of judges. Tatá Werneck will take the place of Simone Mendes to try to guess the identity of the participants alongside Rodrigo Lombardi, Taís Araujo and Eduardo Sterbitch.

Asked about the departure of Camilla and Simone from the program, Globo’s Communication limited itself to saying that:

News in the programs is normal and obeys artistic decisions. Especially in the case of musical realities, the renewal of judges and presenters is part of the dynamic.

The report sought out Camilla de Lucas’ press office by email, phone and WhatsApp to find out about the influencer’s possible new projects at the network. The team replied that the communicator is still contracted by the broadcaster.

On her Instagram profile, Camilla spoke up and denied being replaced. “Guys, just to clarify: first my name was mentioned as the presenter of the program A Eliminação, but this is not true, Globo itself has corrected this information. Now I have been replaced to present The Masked Singer Brasil, it doesn’t check either “, he wrote.

“Last year I participated in the program with great honor, but this year I continue studying and dedicating myself to future projects. Any information other than this was not and is not true. And yes, Priscilla Alcantara will be shining beautifully at TMS. I wish you all luck and success of the world. God’s plans are gigantic. I’ll be watching and vibrating a lot,” he added.

‘Switching’ of presenters

Last week, on December 28, Globo had also made a “mistake” when it announced in a press release with news from Globoplay that the finalist for Big Brother Brasil 2021 would be the new presenter of BBB – A Eliminação, from Multishow, in place of Vivian Amorim.

However, the day after the note was sent, the streaming service would issue a new text correcting itself. In fact, the job next to Bruno de Luca was taken by Ana Clara Lima. The press office of Multishow and Globoplay were contacted at the time and only reinforced their “failure in communication”.

Shortly after the correction, Juliette Freire’s friend made a series of posts on her Twitter profile in a tone of desperation.

I remember the worst time in my life was in high school, when I struggled to be accepted by the people in the class. When I started working with the internet, in 2017, I didn’t understand how I got into it, if since 2011 the acceptance of others was my biggest weakness.

“Actually, I was only happy when I understood that the greatest acceptance of our life does not come here on Earth. Because the only person who truly loves us comes from above. Our happiness always comes from this! If you also deal with this in your family, in your work, know that you just have to be you always!” she wrote.

On Thursday (30), two days after all the confusion, Camilla went to breakfast with Ana Maria Braga with Gil do Vigor, João Luiz Pedrosa (both BBB21 participants) and Thelma de Assis, the BBB20 champion.

In the conversation, the blogger limited herself to commenting on the pleasure of presenting Masked Singer with Ivete Sangalo. “I never imagined meeting Ivete, I watched her in a micareta”, joked the native of Rio de Janeiro.