Camilla de Lucas speaks about leaving ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

Digital influencer Camilla de Lucas spoke about her departure from Globo’s ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ program

Camilla de Lucas (27) used social media to comment on his exit from the program The Masked Singer Brazil, from TV Globo.

On Instagram’s Stories, the digital influencer stated that her departure from the attraction was already scheduled, so she could focus on other projects. In addition, the ex-BBB wished success to Priscilla Alcantara (25), which will take its place.

“Guys, just to clarify: first my name was mentioned as host of the program ‘A Eliminação’, but this is not true, Globo itself has corrected this information. Now I have been replaced to present ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ , also does not check. Last year I participated in the program with great honor, but this year I continue studying and dedicating myself to future projects. Any information other than this was not and is not true! And yes, Priscilla Alcântara will be shining beautifully on TMS! all the luck and success in the world! God’s plans are gigantic. I’ll be watching and cheering a lot”, she began.

Then Camilla talked about the break she took from social media. “I’ll just say yes, I’m fine! I’ve been working on the internet since 2017 and at times it’s important to take a break. This is a place where people draw conclusions about our character because of news that is sometimes distorted and it really hurts a lot of times to read reviews. It hurts too much and I assume that. And from hurting and suffering several times to keep myself strong, I’ve withdrawn. And maybe I’m not and I’ve never been ready to deal with it.”, he stated.

And completed: “I love what I do, I love to communicate, to be able to communicate, to transform each other’s life, but I also love myself enough to understand and get it in my head that I’m not everything the other says. My life on the internet made me mature a lot, and I’m not leaving here because it’s my job. I’m coming back! But I’ll arrive as soon as I understand that I’ve been the same since 2017 and feel happy again here. For now, I’m very happy here in real life and soon you guys will know what it is”, finished.

Check out Camilla de Lucas’s publication:



Reproduction/Instagram





