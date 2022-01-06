Camilo announces new secretaries after leaving previous elections | Ceará

The governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT), announced the names of the four new secretaries who are expected to take over the executive portfolio after the departure of the previous ones as a result of the 2022 elections. The names of the new managers were released this Wednesday (5) through the governor’s official social networks.

The appointment of new secretaries should be published today in the Official State Gazette (DOE), as per the governor. They will occupy leading positions at the Secretariat of Planning and Management (Seplag), Secretariat of Science, Technology and Higher Education (Secitece), Secretariat of Agrarian Development (SDA) and Secretariat of Cities.

“Today I will be nominating the four secretaries who will assume command of Seplag, Secitece, SDA and Cidades, replacing the secretaries who left office last week. […] I wish the new incumbent secretaries every success and I thank the former secretaries Mauro Filho, Inácio Arruda, De Assis Diniz and Zezinho Albuquerque for all the work done while they were in charge of the secretariats”, wrote Camilo.

seplag : Ronaldo Borges, who was the executive secretary of the portfolio;

: Ronaldo Borges, who was the executive secretary of the portfolio; secitece : Carlos Décimo de Souza, who was Executive Secretary;

: Carlos Décimo de Souza, who was Executive Secretary; SDA : Ana Tereza Barbosa de Carvalho, who occupied the presidency of the Agropolos Institute;

: Ana Tereza Barbosa de Carvalho, who occupied the presidency of the Agropolos Institute; Cities: Marcos Cals, who was the executive secretary of the portfolio.

The former secretaries left the state management after the governor demanded that possible candidates in this year’s elections turn in their positions by the end of 2021. The deadline for dismissal of civil servants and managers, according to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), However, goes until april of this year.

The former holder of Seplag, Mauro Filho (PDT), is a pre-candidate for the government of Ceará by the party, but will return to assume the mandate of federal deputy for which he was elected in 2018. Zezinho Albuquerque (PDT), former holder of Cities, should return to his term as state deputy.

Diassis Diniz (PT) and Inácio Arruda (PCdoB) are expected to run for the Legislative Assembly or the Federal Chamber.