Camilo Santana announces a new health decree in Ceará; follow it live

Governor Camilo Santana announces the new Ceará sanitary decree in live broadcast through social networks. The decision was taken after a meeting of the State Committee to Combat the Pandemic, held this afternoon, to analyze the scenarios and discuss the measures. Follow the ad below:

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

previous decree

Decrees in Ceará – 2021

Decrees in Ceará – 2022 Tags

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

previous decree

The last state decree, published on December 11, established the mandatory charging of the vaccine passport for entry into public establishments of the Government of Ceará. Measure took effect this Monday, 20.

Decrees in Ceará – 2021

2nd lockdown: the rigid isolation in Fortaleza began on March 5, 2021. On the 13th, a state decree extended the measures to the entire state.

April 12th: on april 4th, Camilo Santana announced the beginning of flexibilization in Ceará for april 12th. With the reopening, some service and trade activities were allowed at reduced hours, curfews from Monday to Friday and lockdown on weekends.

April 17th: previous decree was maintained, with the release of individual physical activities in public spaces.

April 23: flexibilization advances with releases for schools, churches, temples. beach huts and gyms. Lockdown continues on Saturdays and Sundays.

April 30th: Camilo announces flexibility on Saturdays and Sundays, with authorization for commerce and restaurants to operate. In the week, the rules follow the same.

May 7th: after four weeks of flexibilization, Ceará does not advance in the reopening, keeping the measures in force. Two indicators lit a warning sign: high level of admissions and increase in test positivity

May 14: Fortaleza and Sobral regions make progress in terms of flexibility, with expansion of the hours of operation of commercial activities. Cariri, Sertão Central and Litoral Leste/Jaguaribe continue with the same restrictions.

May 22nd: previous decree is extended maintaining the Fortaleza and Sobral expansion and stricter measures in the other three regions of the state

May 29: decree expands flexibility in Sertão Central and Litoral Leste/Jaguaribe, which change to the same situation as Fortaleza and Sobral. Cariri maintains restrictions

June 4: decree extends opening hours of shopping malls and restaurants to 22 hours and curfew goes to 23 hours. Exception is Cariri, where restrictions are maintained

June 11th: government releases classes in all high school grades, expands the capacity of the public in academies, reopens museums, libraries and cinemas. Only Cariri remains with restrictions

June 18: governor announces extension of the decree, interrupting the reopening sequence. More severe restrictions maintained in Cariri.

June 25th: government releases classroom classes at universities.

June 28: decree authorizes the operation of open fairs.

July 9: announced increase in business hours.

July 23: restaurants can be open for up to 23 hours. Events can host up to 200 people.

August 6: because of the arrival of the Delta variant, the decree is extended without changes.

August 20th: Camilo announces that modern restaurants are open until midnight.

September 3rd: Camilo extends shopping and gym hours.

September 17: classes released at 100% capacity and test event announcement

October 1st: restaurant may be open until 2 am; reinforced face-to-face teaching

October 15th: games authorized at 30% capacity; churches will be able to function at 100% capacity; and stores, events and restaurants also had increased capacity

October 29: Camilo expands to 80% audience in stadiums and requires vaccination

November 12th: Vaccination passport will be required at restaurants, bars and events in Ceará

November 26th: in a new broadcast, Camilo announces that academies, cinemas and theaters will be able to have 100% of the audience with a vaccine passport

December 10th: in a new broadcast, it is announced that state public establishments will charge a passport for the vaccine from December 20th

December, 24: without new decree, Camilo says that Ceará will vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19 according to the position of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass)

Decrees in Ceará – 2022

January 4: with the increase in cases of flu-like illnesses, Camilo anticipates a weekly meeting of the State Committee to Combat the Pandemic, which usually took place on Fridays

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags