Campinas has 2 deaths from flu; one of the victims was 12 years old

The Health Department of Campinas confirmed this Wednesday afternoon (5) two deaths from SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) by Influenza (the flu virus).

The first case happened on December 30th of last year and the second on January 2nd of this year. Both had symptoms that started last year and, therefore, were recorded in the 2021 balance sheet.

According to the folder, both were cases of influenza A. Subtypes have not been identified.

The first victim was a 12-year-old girl, who had previous illnesses (comorbidities). The second was an 87-year-old woman, also with comorbidities.

Both people were vaccinated against influenza and cases are reported according to symptom onset date.

In all, 27 cases of SARS due to influenza were confirmed last year (four H3N2 and 23 non-subtyped). Of this number, two people died (unidentified subtypes).

In 2020 there were 15 cases and no deaths (two H1N1, one H3N2, five unidentified influenza A and seven influenza B). In 2022 there are two cases of SARS due to influenza (non-subtyped influenza A) and no deaths.

CURRENT SITUATION

Campinas currently registers hospital capacity due to higher than normal demand for suspected cases of covid-19 and flu.

Thereby, the Administration also informed that it will hire another 163 health professionals for the Mário Gatti Network. There will be 28 doctors, 108 nursing technicians and 27 nurses.

MEDICAL CERTIFICATE

In addition to this measure, the city will issue a health certificate that guarantees absence from work for three days and sends the person who has mild flu symptoms to health care.

After the consultation and medical evaluation, the leave requires you to remain in solitary confinement for 14 days. According to the Department of Health, applicants who present false information can respond in court.