Campinas issues health certificate for mild flu conditions

Patients wait outside the UPA Campo Grande in Campinas (Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Campinas)

Anyone who lives or works in Campinas and has mild flu-like symptoms can request the issuance of a health certificate that guarantees absence from work for three days and forwards the possible infected person to health care.

The measure was announced by the City Hall this Wednesday afternoon (5) and aims to reduce the movement of people suspected of having the virus through the city, as the document also requires citizens to remain in isolation.

“The health certificate is issued for a period of three days, together with a referral for the person to be evaluated, tested and receive a medical certificate completing the period of leave, if necessary”, says the note.

After the consultation and medical evaluation, the leave requires you to remain in solitary confinement for 14 days. According to the Department of Health, applicants who present false information can respond in court.

HOW TO REQUEST

The document is valid for residents or those who work in the city and can be requested through a self-declaration filled in at the address covid-19.campinas.sp.gov.br/atestado-sanitario, or by telephone service 160.

For this, it is necessary the presence of two or more of these flu-like symptoms that are also compatible with covid-19: fever/fever sensation, runny nose/runny nose, dry cough, nasal congestion/stuffy nose, sore throat , cough with phlegm, body pain, loss of smell, loss of taste.

Orders will be directed to a healthcare professional who will contact the applicant by telephone. The work will be done by a team from Cerest (Reference Center for Occupational Health) from the Health folder. The data is evaluated and the certificate is sent within 24 hours by email.

RELEASE OF CASES

The measure in Campinas is adopted amid the city’s hospitals overcrowding due to above-normal demand for suspected cases and flu. Today, the Administration also informed that it will hire another 163 health professionals for the Mário Gatti Network. There will be 28 doctors, 108 nursing technicians and 27 nurses.