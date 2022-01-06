Campinas registers four Covid cases and has games postponed; Lucão is among the positive ones | volleyball

Vôlei Campinas announced this Wednesday that the matches against Sesi, scheduled for Saturday, by the Superliga, and the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil, on January 12, needed to be rescheduled after four players from the squad tested positive for Covid- 19 among them the central Lucão.
The setter Cristiano, the pointer Sérgio and the central Barreto were also diagnosed. According to the club, Lucão, Cristiano and Barreto are asymptomatic and Sérgio has mild symptoms.
– All are vaccinated, complying with the isolation protocols of ten days and being observed by the medical department of Volei Renata, headed by doctors Doctor Marcelo Krunfli and Doctor Márcio Régis – says the note.
Lucão has been using a mask since the beginning of the pandemic — Photo: Pedro Teixeira / Vôlei Renata
The club’s statement also said that “as provided for in the health protocol of the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV), a team that presents four players, such as Volei Renata, or two infected lifters, may request a game postponement.”
The note also mentioned that “it organized a new battery of examinations for all players and members of the coaching staff in order to preserve the environment and the well-being of its employees and collaborators.
The new date for the duel with Sesi, for the first round of the return, will be set in the coming weeks, while the commitment for the quarterfinals of the Copa Brasil (still no opponent defined) has been rescheduled for January 19th.
It’s the seventh game postponed due to Covid-19 cases after the end-of-year break. – the second for the Men’s Superliga. The other five were in the Women’s Superliga.
Cruzeiro, in males, and Sesc-Flamengo, Curitiba, Osasco and Valinhos, in females, had already registered outbreaks among the casts.
Next Superliga rounds:
Friday – 07/01 – 1st round of return
- 6:30 pm – Valinhos x Minas – DELAYED
- 7:30 pm – Fluminense x Osasco – DELAYED
- 20h – Maringá x Brasília
- 9 pm – Sesc-Flemish x Sesi-Bauru – DELAYED
- 9:30 pm – Curitiba x Barueri – DELAYED
Monday – 10/01 – 10th round
- 7 pm – Osasco x Minas – DELAYED
Thursday – 06/01 – 11th round
- 7pm – Sesi x São José dos Campos
Saturday – 08/01 – 1st round return
- 17h – Brasilia x Montes Claros
- 19h – Goiás x Christmas
- 20:30 – Sesi-SP x Campinas – DELAYED
Sunday – 09/01 – 1st round return
- 18:45 – São José dos Campos x Cruzeiro – DELAYED
- 9 pm – Minas x Guarulhos
- 9:30 pm – Uberlândia x Blumenau