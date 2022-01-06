Car changes color at the touch of a button; see how it is on video | Innovation

Among many gadgets, the CES 2022 has as one of the attractions a technology that allows cars to change color almost instantly. The novelty was presented this Wednesday (5) by the manufacturer BMW in Las Vegas.

The company used digitization to change the exterior color of automobiles. Called E Ink, its debut was in a conceptual version of the BMW iX.

To make changes in tone, the surface of the model has millions of microcapsules, which have a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair. Each of them has white and black pigments.

1 of 1 BMW Color Changing Car Unveiled at CES 2022 in Las Vegas — Photo: BMW BMW’s color-changing car unveiled at CES 2022 in Las Vegas — Photo: BMW

With just the touch of a button, which triggers an electric field, you can choose which color will stay on the surface.

This is because white pigments are negatively charged, and black ones are positively charged. Thus, there is a way to manage which type of color is highlighted.

For now, customization is only available in these two shades. According to the company, alternating colors can impact vehicle efficiency.