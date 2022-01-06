Cariocão Play will be sold by LANCE! Know prices and how to buy

THE THROW! will be one of the partners of the Football Federation of Rio in the distribution of Cariocão Play, OTT application from 2022 Carioca Championship. All content related to the competition produced daily by the vehicle will have a link that takes you to the page for the purchase of the product. The pay per view of the State Championship with the largest public reach in the country will be available to fans from January 10th.

– It is with great satisfaction that we start this partnership for the sale of pay per view packages for the 2022 Campeonato Carioca. THROW!, making facilities and products available to our users will be one of the pillars of our strategy. In addition, we will be expanding our efforts to bring our millions of visitors the most complete and creative coverage of Cariocão, with lots of interactivity, videos, journalism and a very strong presence in social media – commented Afonso Cunha, from THROW!

The price to watch all the games in the 2022 Campeonato Carioca will be R$129.90, with monthly fees starting at R$49.90. The single game during the Guanabara Cup will cost R$29.90. One of the new features will be a 10% discount for fan members who are in good standing with their clubs.

>It will start! Check out the complete table of Cariocão-2022



In 2022, with Cariocão Play, fans will have a unique and unprecedented experience. There will be up to six different types of broadcasts during the games: Botafogo TV, FlaTV, FluTV, Vasco TV, a broadcast with neutral narration and another aimed at fans who like real-time statistics, which will have a narrator and commentators specialized in this type of analysis.

In addition to this multiplicity of broadcasts, live journalistic coverage of the games with pre and post game full of interviews and information, fans who purchase Cariocão Play will be able to watch, whenever they wish and wherever they are, the goals of the round, the best moments of any game and the full VT of all games.

The technology embedded in Cariocão Play’s OTT application allows it to be accessed, at any time, through smartphones, tablets, computers and SmarTV receivers.