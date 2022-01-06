Carla Diaz posted the first photo with councilor Felipe Becari in which the two appear wearing wedding rings

RIO – Actress Carla Diaz dated São Paulo city councilor Felipe Becari last week. Since the end of the year, the couple has been traveling to cities in the south of the country. They taste wine, taste good food, go for a walk, make love. Honeymoon? This Wednesday, in a photo taken in Gramado, the two appear in a photo with rings on their left hand. The image was posted by Carla on her social media profile.

New wave of Covid: famous Brazilians and foreigners are infected; see list

Detail of the wedding rings used by the couple Photo: Reproduction / O GLOBO

Earlier this week, fans had already speculated the existence of an alliance on Carla’s finger. Last Friday, when the ex-BBB shared the first images with him, fans praised the photo in which she was carried on Becari’s back. The councilor commented on the post: “And they learned to present themselves with moments of peace,” he wrote.

As soon as the photos were published, fans started sending messages of support for the two. “Casalzão”, wrote one. “Best wishes to you,” posted another.

After being discharged, Bolsonaro pins Ivete Sangalo: ‘She’s upset because her fat tit has run out’ of the Rouanet Law

Felipe Becari also posted a photo with actress Carla Diaz Photo: Reproduction

Becari also used social media to take up dating. He published a sequence of photos in the stories and asked in the first one: “What about nature?” In the second image, he asked: “What about passions?” The third image shows the councilor hugging Carla Diaz and the caption: “What about love?”.

From Madonna to André Marques:Meet famous people who won the Mega-Sena

Rumors about a possible relationship between the two began earlier this month. On December 8, a comment made by Becari increased speculation. In the publication, Becari mentions that “beside a great man there is a great woman, and vice versa”. Fans, then, began to speculate the relationship between the two, mentioning that the excerpt of the text would be in reference to the actress.