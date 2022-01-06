Carrefour (CRFB3) may receive new purchase offer from French rival Auchan; shares go up on B3

After a troubled start to the year for their roles, with falls in three consecutive sessions, the Carrefour (CRFB3) operates among the biggest highs of the Ibovespa this Thursday (6).

At around 1:15 pm, shares rose 4.44% on the Brazilian stock exchange, trading at R$14.58.

The paper shoots up after rumors that its French rival Auchan would be planning a new proposal to buy Carrefour.

According to information from Bloomberg, the French returned to consider the possible combination of business after the successive failures of negotiations last year.

This time, the company is not studying the offer alone. According to anonymous sources for the newspaper, Auchan has been talking to private equity funds, such as CVC Capital Partners, about the possibility of making a joint offer.

the failed attempt

In 2021, Auchan tried to acquire Carrefour for an amount around 16.6 billion euros, which corresponds to 21 euros per share, or 16.6 billion euros.

However, at the time, discussions were interrupted due to differences between the shareholders of both companies about the valuation and structure of a business.

That’s because Carrefour shareholders considered the price per share stipulated by Auchan too low.

‘En premier lieu’

“En premier lieu”. In Portuguese, first. This is where the business combination would lead companies.

According to data from research firm Kantar, today, the French food market is led by Leclerc, which dominates 22.7% of the sector. Soon after, comes Carrefour, with a 19.4% share.

Auchan appears in the list only in fifth place, with 9.2% of the market.

If the acquisition actually took place, Mulliez, the founding family of the French rival, would become the owner of the largest supermarket chain in all of France.

Furthermore, it would be a way for Mulliez to further strengthen his position in a scenario marked by challenges from his German rivals.

It is worth remembering that any type of negotiation requires the support of the Carrefour Group’s anchor shareholders, the Moulin family and Brazilian retail magnate Abilio Diniz.

*With information from Bloomberg